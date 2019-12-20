Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested for making terroristic threats, fighting with police at local bar

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a strange season, and it just got a bit stranger after the arrest of one of their defensive players.

During the challenging year, the Steelers have dealt with an assortment of injuries, including losing franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season in Week 2.

Then their backup quarterback Mason Rudolph was at the center of an ugly brawl with the Cleveland Browns in November, when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet, striking him in the head.

And on Friday, their season suffered another blow when it was announced safety Kameron Kelly was arrested outside a local bar in the early hours for making terroristic threats and resisting arrest, reports say.

Kelly, 23, was acting “disorderly” inside Mario’s South Side Saloon in Pittsburgh, where he reportedly threatened to knock out an employee behind the bar after his music choice wasn’t played on the jukebox, ESPN reported, citing court paperwork.

An officer called to the scene asked Kelly to leave and that’s when, according to the paperwork, he became more confrontational.

The arresting officer reportedly stepped on a woman’s foot by accident — a woman Kelly claimed was “his girl” — when escorting the player outside.

Kelly pushed his chest against the officer’s and threatened him, a court complaint stated.

While resisting arrest and arguing with police, Kelly sustained a split lip after an officer repeatedly punched him in the face during the struggle.

He was charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and one second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, USA Today reported, citing a court docket.

Steelers

Kameron Kelly was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers following his arrest. (Photo via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

“Honestly, man, for all the young guys out here, man, just be careful who you’re around, where you’re around, and be a role model for the team,” Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Friday afternoon, reported Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You never know when a time is going to come for you, but just be a leader. You’re not only representing yourself but your family, your last name, Steeler Nation and your teammates.”

Defensive captain Cam Heyward said he had no comment, other than: “I’m still trying to figure out facts. I heard about it this morning. I want to see what happens. We’ve got a good organization that will take care of it. … Guys need to make smart decisions.”

Subsequent to his arrest, the Steelers released Kelly. Other than waiving him, the team made no further comment, according to ESPN.

Kelly is due in court later this month.

The Texas-native was brought on in April by the Steelers, where he made six tackles in the season opener against the New England Patriots. Now, a special-teams player, Kelly hasn’t seen much game time since Week 11.

 

