Fugitive wanted for shooting police captain is killed in shootout with police

by | Dec 20, 2019 | Investigations, News, Officer Down

Fugitive wanted for shooting police captain is killed in shootout with police

EUSTIS, Fla. – A fugitive on the run after shooting a Florida police captain near a gas station in Eustis was shot and killed during a gun battle Thursday evening, authorities said.

Jayson Colvin, 38, was tracked by several law enforcement officers, including a SWAT team that found him in a wooded area not far from the location he was accused of shooting Eustis police Capt. Gary Winheim.

A sheriff’s helicopter saw Colvin hiding under a canoe near a lake, where they said he tried to escape as the SWAT team approached. Police officers eventually saw Colvin and ordered him to put down his weapon.

When he failed to comply, a gun battle ensued and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.

Jayson Colvin, 38, was tracked by several law enforcement officers, including a SWAT team who found and killed him in a wooded area near where he was accused of shooting Eustis Police Captain Gary Winheim.

Jayson Colvin, 38, was tracked by several law enforcement officers, including a SWAT team who engaged him in a gun battle in a wooded area not far from the location he was accused of shooting Eustis Police Captain Gary Winheim. (Lake County Jail)

 

“He failed to comply with the SWAT team’s demands and the subject is now deceased,” said Grinnell, according to Tampa’s FOX 13. “Multiple deputies opened fire on the individual.”

Earlier in the day, the Eustis Police Department said shots were originally fired around 12:15 p.m. near State Road 19 at County Road 44, authorities told the outlet.

Winheim was near a gas station around that time when he reported hearing gunshots. Police Chief Gary Calhoun said Winheim saw Colvin speed away from the station before he pulled up behind the suspect in an unmarked pickup truck. Colvin then fired at Winheim, hitting him in the neck and lodging a bullet in his back, Calhoun said.

“Another millimeter or so in another direction and it could have been a lot worse,” said Calhoun, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

After Winheim was shot, local residents reported seeing a massive police presence flying by on the streets of Eustis.

Nearly 500 officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in the search for Colvin, including police from Mount Dora, Umatilla and the Florida Highway Patrol, the outlet reported.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating and Winheim was expected to make a full recovery.

Colvin had reportedly been sentenced to state prison four times since 2000, for various crimes including armed burglary, grand theft with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing law enforcement, false imprisonment, grand theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping, according to the Sentinel.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2011 before being released in January 2018.

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 1,295

Previous

Related Articles

Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to 16 years

Dec 19, 2019

Houston officer

Houston police officer dies in wrong-way collision on Interstate

Dec 19, 2019

baby

Baby kidnapped from Chicago hospital in 1964 is found living in Michigan

Dec 19, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

Houston police officer dies in wrong-way collision on Interstate

Dec 19, 2019

HOUSTON – An officer of the Houston Police Department died in a head-on car collision on Interstate 10 near Sealy on Thursday morning. The woman identified as off-duty Officer ​Gizelle Solorio, 32, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma the wrong way in the westbound lane...

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!