New York state law allows fatal hit-and-run suspect to be released under bail reform guidelines

STONY BROOK N.Y. – A New York state law that allows accused criminals to be freed from jail the same day they are arrested for violent crimes has freed an illegal alien accused of killing a mother of three on Christmas Eve.

Jorge Flores-Villalba, 27, was arrested after he reportedly admitted to hitting and killing a mother of three, Marie “Rosie” Osai, in a Christmas Eve crash on Long Island, CBS New York reported.

“I was driving and I did strike a person,” Flores-Villalba reportedly told law enforcement officials. “I didn’t call the police. I was afraid because I don’t have a license.”

After being charged with felony fleeing the scene of a deadly accident, Flores-Villalba was arraigned and then freed without bail on Christmas day — less than 24 hours after Osai was killed.

Family friend Irene Secone told New York CBS Local that Osai’s friends and relatives are “devastated” while “this man on Christmas day goes home and spends it with his family.”

Osai was a legal immigrant from Haiti, yet Flores-Villalba is an illegal immigrant, according to Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, reported Breitbart.

The illegal alien’s immediate release is now required by law in New York after state Democrats, against the wishes of law enforcement and even the most liberal district attorneys, rammed through a series of bail reform measures and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed the legislation into law.

The law will ensure that suspects accused of crimes deemed “non-violent” are not jailed before their trial dates and do not have to post bail. Instead, these suspects are released directly back into the public and expected to show up for their court dates. About 125,000 accused criminals are expected to be released from jail every year in the state.

The list of crimes for which suspects will be freed from custody before trial includes:

Second-degree manslaughter

Aggravated vehicular assault

Third-degree assault

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Making terroristic threats

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

As part of the law, accused criminals will actually be allowed to investigate their own crime scenes and be given a list of named witnesses testifying against them within 15 days of their arrangement. The law means that if a suspect is charged with residential burglary, that suspect will be allowed to return to the victim’s home and inspect their property as part of their defense.