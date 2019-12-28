McDonald’s Employee Writes ‘F—— Pig’ On Coffee Cup To Police Officer

In a post on Facebook, Herington (KS) Police Chief Brian Hornaday said one of his officers received a coffee with a handwritten expletive on it from a McDonald’s in Junction City.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, a Herington police officer stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru at 1127 South Washington St. in Junction City while he was on his way to work, Hornaday said in a press release.

According to WIBW, after picking up his coffee, the officer made his way back to the police department. That’s when he noticed the words “f***ing pig” written on the side of the cup.

“This behavior has been, is and always will be wrong,” Hornaday said.

The officer was offered a “free lunch” by the restaurant but according to Chief Hornaday, “A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it.”

“This police officer has never met the McDonald’s employee,” Hornaday said. “He has spent the last two months serving the citizens of Herington, visiting patients at Herington Municipal Hospital during Christmas who couldn’t be home for the holidays, participating in a Christmas give away at Herington Elementary School and many other positive things geared towards providing a positive future for the City of Herington.”

McDonald’s has told a local media outlet that they are investigating the matter.