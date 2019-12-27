Colorado daycare owner arrested after 26 preschoolers found behind fake wall in basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Colorado daycare owner was arrested this week, more than a month after authorities discovered 26 preschoolers behind a fake wall at her facility.

Carla Faith, 58, was booked Monday on suspicion of reckless child abuse without injury and attempt to influence a public servant, authorities said.

Three employees — Katelynne Nelson, 31, Christina Swauger, 35, and Valerie Fresquez, 24 — were arrested on similar charges, CBS Denver reported.

Police checking out reports of overcrowding at Play Mountain Place in Colorado Springs Nov. 13 said they found the children — all under the age of 3 — in a basement behind a false wall, along with two adults.

Most of the toddlers were dehydrated and in dirty diapers, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

When officers showed up, Faith had claimed there was no basement and that children were away at a park, according to the affidavit. However, police later found a false wall that led to a finished basement. Behind the wall they located the children along with additional daycare workers.

The culmination of a six week investigation has led to the following charges for each defendant:

Carla Faith was charged with attempt to influence a public servant, a felony, as well as misdemeanor child abuse.

Christina Swauger, 35, was charged with attempt to influence a public servant, a felony, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Katelynne Nelson, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Valerie Fresquez, 24 years of age, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Authorities have shut down a total of four facilities operated by Faith in Colorado Springs so far.

A lawsuit filed by parents claims breach of their duty of care to the children.