Bank robbery suspect arrested after throwing money around while yelling ‘Merry Christmas’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A bank robbery suspect in Colorado apparently wanted to spread some Christmas joy before he was arrested Monday.

Witnesses say they saw a man throw money from a bag onto a street in Colorado Springs while yelling “Merry Christmas”, KKTV reported.

On December 23, David Oliver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center following a bank robbery in the 00 block of Tejon Street. Police Blotter #27498 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc Mugshot: David Oliver, 65 pic.twitter.com/lNCJAwS9jE — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2019

The crazy incident occurred moments after a branch of Academy Bank near the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Tejon Street was robbed around 12:30 p.m., police said in their crime blotter.

Moreover, they described the robbery suspect – later identified David Wayne Oliver, 65 – as an “older white male” who threatened to use a weapon and left the bank with an “undisclosed amount of cash.”

Police found the perpetrator sitting in front of a coffee shop and arrested him without incident.

Bystanders collected the money and returned it to the bank, according to the station.