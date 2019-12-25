Bank robbery suspect arrested after throwing money around while yelling ‘Merry Christmas’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A bank robbery suspect in Colorado apparently wanted to spread some Christmas joy before he was arrested Monday.
Witnesses say they saw a man throw money from a bag onto a street in Colorado Springs while yelling “Merry Christmas”, KKTV reported.
On December 23, David Oliver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center following a bank robbery in the 00 block of Tejon Street. Police Blotter #27498 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc
Mugshot: David Oliver, 65 pic.twitter.com/lNCJAwS9jE
— Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2019
The crazy incident occurred moments after a branch of Academy Bank near the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Tejon Street was robbed around 12:30 p.m., police said in their crime blotter.
Moreover, they described the robbery suspect – later identified David Wayne Oliver, 65 – as an “older white male” who threatened to use a weapon and left the bank with an “undisclosed amount of cash.”
Police found the perpetrator sitting in front of a coffee shop and arrested him without incident.
Bystanders collected the money and returned it to the bank, according to the station.
Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.