USAF Veteran fatally shoots robbery suspect who pistol-whipped him during holdup

by | Dec 24, 2019 | Investigations, News

USAF Veteran fatally shoots robbery suspect who pistol-whipped him during holdup

BAY POINT, Calif. – A U.S. Air Force veteran working as a clerk in a northern California market shot and killed a robbery suspect Sunday after the armed intruder pistol-whipped him in the head with a handgun, according to reports.

Surveillance video captured the moment two armed, masked robbery suspects stormed Kam’s Market in Bay Point, Calif., located in the San Francisco Bay area around 11 p.m. The footage shows one suspect approach Mark Kasbrowicz behind the register and hit him in the head with his gun, knocking him to the ground. As the suspect loaded cash into his bag, Kasbrowicz managed to get up and grab the store’s gun out of a drawer.

“I don’t know if it was fear and adrenaline kicked in together, but I tried to protect myself a little. He forced me onto the ground, he held me down,” Kasbrowicz told KGO-TV. He said his co-worker was being held at gunpoint by the second suspect off-camera during the struggle.

The situation escalated when the masked man noticed Kasbrowicz was armed. He began to beat Kasbrowicz until one of the guns went off, causing him to flee the store. That’s when Kasbrowicz fired at him.

“I just looked around, and he was running, and just by instinct, I let go a shot,” Kasprowicz told KNTV. “I managed to squeeze off one round, and apparently after the fact I found out that I actually hit him.”

The suspect who attacked Kasbrowicz collapsed in the parking lot and died from the gunshot wound, reports said. The second suspect managed to run out of the store and escape. Kasbrowicz received 17 staples in the head after the incident. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said Kasprowicz acted in self-defense and is continuing to search for the second man who fled the scene.

“Sure he is deceased now but then again I’m lucky to be alive, I am lucky my co-worker is alive,” Kasbrowicz said of the man he killed. “I was certainly in shock when I saw the video. I didn’t know how serious it was until I actually saw it.”

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 1,964

Previous

Next

Related Articles

Andy Griffith Reminds Us All What Christmas Is About

Dec 24, 2019

pregnant sister

Man charged with murdering pregnant sister, says she was 'an embarrassment to their family'

Dec 24, 2019

Finland Police Investigate Santa Claus Sighting

Dec 24, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!