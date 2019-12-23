Off-Duty Dallas Officer Is Critical Following a Street Racing Collision

Off-Duty Dallas Officer Is Critical Following a Street Racing Collision

An off-duty Dallas police officer was listed in critical condition shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after he was involved in a street racing collision on his way to work, according to Dallas police.

According to ABC 8, the crash happened at 1:38 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of E. Mockingbird Lane near White Rock Lake, according to Dallas police. The officer’s black 2015 Ford Mustang hit a tree in front of someone’s house after losing control of the vehicle.

In a press conference Sunday night, Dallas police chief Renee Hall confirmed the officer is still in critical condition and confirmed speed was a factor in the crash.

The site of the crash was near the northeast patrol headquarters.

Officers are also looking for another car, a white 2-door Suzuki that may have been involved in the crash and was shown on surveillance footage to be traveling at a high rate of speed as well.

According to Chief Renee Hall, the officer had just purchased the car.

If you have any information about the driver and/or the vehicle involved in this collision, please contact Detective K. Land, #8283 at 214-671-0014, or Detective J. Massey #8465 at 214-671-0012 with the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit.

