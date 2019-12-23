Off-Duty Dallas Officer Is Critical Following a Street Racing Collision

An off-duty Dallas police officer was listed in critical condition shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after he was involved in a street racing collision on his way to work, according to Dallas police.
According to ABC 8, the crash happened at 1:38 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of E. Mockingbird Lane near White Rock Lake, according to Dallas police. The officer’s black 2015 Ford Mustang hit a tree in front of someone’s house after losing control of the vehicle.
In a press conference Sunday night, Dallas police chief Renee Hall confirmed the officer is still in critical condition and confirmed speed was a factor in the crash.
The site of the crash was near the northeast patrol headquarters.
Officers are also looking for another car, a white 2-door Suzuki that may have been involved in the crash and was shown on surveillance footage to be traveling at a high rate of speed as well.
According to Chief Renee Hall, the officer had just purchased the car.
If you have any information about the driver and/or the vehicle involved in this collision, please contact Detective K. Land, #8283 at 214-671-0014, or Detective J. Massey #8465 at 214-671-0012 with the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit.
Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.