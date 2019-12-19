Muslim Police Officer Hired to Promote Diversity Arrested For Sex Offenses Against Minors

Muslim Police Officer Hired to Promote Diversity Arrested For Sex Offenses Against Minors

A Muslim police officer in the United Kingdom who was hired to promote diversity ended up being part of a grooming gang that sex trafficked children.

West Yorkshire PC Amjad Ditta, also known as Amjad Hussain, was charged with sex offenses against children aged between 13 and 16.

Ditta was appointed in 2016 as a diversity officer “to boost numbers of Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) people applying to join the force” after then Prime Minister Theresa May said the number of black and Asian officers in the UK was “simply not good enough.”

Upon his appointment, Ditta said the police force should reflect the community it serves in terms of diversity.

Three years later and it emerges that Ditta abused his position to target teenage girls.

“The allegations include several counts of rape, sexual assault, supplying drugs and trafficking…(Ditta) was a serving officer at the time of the offense he has been accused of,” reports BBC News.

RADICAL MUSLIM IDENTIFIED AS POLICE KILLER WORKING AMONG OFFICERS IN PARIS

According to Summit News, the other men arrested as part of the sex trafficking sting include Vaqaas Abbas, Nadeem Adalat, Sajid Adalat, Vaseem Adalat, Amjad Ditta, Christopher Eastwood, Metab Islam, Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, Ishtiaq Latif, Asad Mahmood, Arfan Mir, Younis Mohammed aka Younis Khan, Nadeem Nassir, Shahzad Nawaz, Shazad Nazir, and Sohail Zafar.

 

LATEST POSTS

