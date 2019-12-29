Multiple stabbings reported at New York synagogue

by | Dec 28, 2019 | News

Several stabbings were reported Saturday night at a synagogue in Monsey, New York, a heavily Orthodox Jewish community in Ramapo, Rockland County, according to Vos Iz Neias.

The suspect reportedly entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s with a machete and stabbed multiple people.

The attack comes the same day a woman was arrested for attempted assault as a hate crime for allegedly slapping three Jewish women in the head in Brooklyn.

Attacks on members of the Jewish community have risen in recent weeks with NYPD receiving eight reports of possible anti-Semitic attacks since mid-December.

