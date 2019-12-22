Missing Michigan woman Adrienne Quintal, 47, found dead after 2-month search, family says

by | Dec 22, 2019 | Investigations, News

Missing Michigan woman Adrienne Quintal, 47, found dead after 2-month search, family says

HONOR, Mich. – The body of Adrienne Quintal, a Michigan woman who mysteriously disappeared more than two months ago from a remote cabin, has been found on the property where she went missing, family members said Saturday.

The family of Quintal, 47, said they found a body in a flooded area about 400 yards from the cabin on their property in Honor, Mich., located about 25 miles west of Traverse City, FOX2 Detroit reported.

While authorities have yet to positively identify the body, family members have said it belonged to Quintal.

“The search is over,” a post read on a Facebook page managed by Quintal’s sister, Jenny Bryson, to document the search. “We have not stopped searching for Ada for the past 9 1/2 weeks. Today we found her. We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending.”

Quintal disappeared on Oct. 17 after making a frantic phone call from the cabin to a family friend at 2:34 a.m. to say she was involved in a shootout with two men who were outside the cabin, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

The friend said Quintal told her that she shot one man in the face and the other shot at her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived at 3:15 a.m. and found multiple bullet holes in the empty cabin and shell casings on the ground from what appeared to be multiple guns.

Investigators found no evidence that someone had been shot or injured, but that evidence suggested shots were fired out of the cabin from the inside. Quintal’s 9mm handgun was found on the ground while her cell phone and boots were on the cabin’s roof.

The search for the missing Michigan woman had involved K9 teams and large groups of search and rescue teams on the ground. The swampy terrain had made the search difficult, Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Michigan woman

Adrienne Quintal was last heard from on Oct. 17, when she made an early-morning call to someone asking for help, according to police. (Benzie County Sheriff’s Office)

An autopsy was planned to identify the body and determine a cause of death, Fox News reported.

“We’re hopeful that it’s Quintal so that we can close out our case and we can bring closure to the family, finally,” Rosa told the paper. “It’s been a long road for them, and they’ve been sticking with it and being positive and trying to be on the positive end of things.”

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 1,529

Previous

Related Articles

missing Texas mother

Woman arrested in connection to the case of a missing Texas mother and infant daughter

Dec 22, 2019

Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police handle chaotic 63 car pileup

Dec 22, 2019

San Antonio

Police arrest second suspect in death of officer outside San Antonio IHOP

Dec 22, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

Cops See the Craziest Things

Dec 22, 2019

Cops see the craziest things. “You can’t make this stuff up,” is something frequently said by law enforcement officers performing their duty. Here are some of “those” stories that were in the news this month. --------- "Man discovered in freezer after 10 years,...

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!