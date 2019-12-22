Missing Michigan woman Adrienne Quintal, 47, found dead after 2-month search, family says

HONOR, Mich. – The body of Adrienne Quintal, a Michigan woman who mysteriously disappeared more than two months ago from a remote cabin, has been found on the property where she went missing, family members said Saturday.

The family of Quintal, 47, said they found a body in a flooded area about 400 yards from the cabin on their property in Honor, Mich., located about 25 miles west of Traverse City, FOX2 Detroit reported.

While authorities have yet to positively identify the body, family members have said it belonged to Quintal.

“The search is over,” a post read on a Facebook page managed by Quintal’s sister, Jenny Bryson, to document the search. “We have not stopped searching for Ada for the past 9 1/2 weeks. Today we found her. We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Quintal disappeared on Oct. 17 after making a frantic phone call from the cabin to a family friend at 2:34 a.m. to say she was involved in a shootout with two men who were outside the cabin, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

The friend said Quintal told her that she shot one man in the face and the other shot at her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived at 3:15 a.m. and found multiple bullet holes in the empty cabin and shell casings on the ground from what appeared to be multiple guns.

Investigators found no evidence that someone had been shot or injured, but that evidence suggested shots were fired out of the cabin from the inside. Quintal’s 9mm handgun was found on the ground while her cell phone and boots were on the cabin’s roof.

The search for the missing Michigan woman had involved K9 teams and large groups of search and rescue teams on the ground. The swampy terrain had made the search difficult, Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

An autopsy was planned to identify the body and determine a cause of death, Fox News reported.

“We’re hopeful that it’s Quintal so that we can close out our case and we can bring closure to the family, finally,” Rosa told the paper. “It’s been a long road for them, and they’ve been sticking with it and being positive and trying to be on the positive end of things.”