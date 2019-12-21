Kentucky State Police Release “Silent Night” Video Honoring Fallen Officers

The video features Santa looking at pictures and ornaments with names and badge numbers of State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers killed while on the job.
Several Eastern Kentucky Trooper’s names are featured in the video.
The video is set to the popular Christmas song “Silent Night”
Silent Night
In this season of giving... we remember those who gave it all.Kentucky State Police Fallen Heroes:Patrolman James P. HaysPatrolman Robert L. RowlandPatrolman Capt. Vernon C. SnellenPatrolman Mose H. LittrellPatrolman Houston Greene Patrolman Vadas G. Richardson Trooper Harold J. TollTrooper Robert R. Miller Trooper Lee T. HuffmanTrooper Herbert C. Bush Trooper William E. Tevis Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr. Trooper Cecil W. UzzleTrooper Delano G. PowellTrooper Mack E. Brady Trooper William H. BarrettTrooper James W. McNeely Officer David T. Childs Trooper Walter O. ThurtellTrooper Joseph Ward Jr. Lieutenant William C. Smith Trooper John W. HutchinsonTrooper Bobby A. McCoun Jr. Trooper William F. Pickard Lieutenant Willis D. Martin Trooper Clinton E. Cunningham Trooper Edward R. Harris Trooper Jerome S. Clifton Detective Darrell V. Phelps Trooper Johnny M. Edrington Trooper Johnny G. Adkins Officer Jason W. Cammack Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard Trooper Anson B. Tribby Trooper Eric K. Chrisman Sergeant David R. Gibbs Trooper J. Cameron PonderPosted by Kentucky State Police on Thursday, December 19, 2019
The agency listed the following fallen officers in their tribute:
Kentucky State Police Fallen Heroes:
