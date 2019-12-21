Kentucky State Police Release “Silent Night” Video Honoring Fallen Officers

by | Dec 21, 2019 | News, Officer Down

Kentucky State Police Release “Silent Night” Video Honoring Fallen Officers
The Kentucky State Police released a video on their facebook page honoring those killed in the line of duty.

The video features Santa looking at pictures and ornaments with names and badge numbers of State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers killed while on the job.

Several Eastern Kentucky Trooper’s names are featured in the video.

The video is set to the popular Christmas song “Silent Night”

 

 

Silent Night

In this season of giving... we remember those who gave it all.Kentucky State Police Fallen Heroes:Patrolman James P. HaysPatrolman Robert L. RowlandPatrolman Capt. Vernon C. SnellenPatrolman Mose H. LittrellPatrolman Houston Greene Patrolman Vadas G. Richardson Trooper Harold J. TollTrooper Robert R. Miller Trooper Lee T. HuffmanTrooper Herbert C. Bush Trooper William E. Tevis Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr. Trooper Cecil W. UzzleTrooper Delano G. PowellTrooper Mack E. Brady Trooper William H. BarrettTrooper James W. McNeely Officer David T. Childs Trooper Walter O. ThurtellTrooper Joseph Ward Jr. Lieutenant William C. Smith Trooper John W. HutchinsonTrooper Bobby A. McCoun Jr. Trooper William F. Pickard Lieutenant Willis D. Martin Trooper Clinton E. Cunningham Trooper Edward R. Harris Trooper Jerome S. Clifton Detective Darrell V. Phelps Trooper Johnny M. Edrington Trooper Johnny G. Adkins Officer Jason W. Cammack Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard Trooper Anson B. Tribby Trooper Eric K. Chrisman Sergeant David R. Gibbs Trooper J. Cameron Ponder

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Thursday, December 19, 2019

The agency listed the following fallen officers in their tribute:

Kentucky State Police Fallen Heroes:

Patrolman James P. Hays
Patrolman Robert L. Rowland
Patrolman Capt. Vernon C. Snellen
Patrolman Mose H. Littrell
Patrolman Houston Greene
Patrolman Vadas G. Richardson
Trooper Harold J. Toll
Trooper Robert R. Miller
Trooper Lee T. Huffman
Trooper Herbert C. Bush
Trooper William E. Tevis
Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr.
Trooper Cecil W. Uzzle
Trooper Delano G. Powell
Trooper Mack E. Brady
Trooper William H. Barrett
Trooper James W. McNeely
Officer David T. Childs
Trooper Walter O. Thurtell
Trooper Joseph Ward Jr.
Lieutenant William C. Smith
Trooper John W. Hutchinson
Trooper Bobby A. McCoun Jr.
Trooper William F. Pickard
Lieutenant Willis D. Martin
Trooper Clinton E. Cunningham
Trooper Edward R. Harris
Trooper Jerome S. Clifton
Detective Darrell V. Phelps
Trooper Johnny M. Edrington
Trooper Johnny G. Adkins
Officer Jason W. Cammack
Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard
Trooper Anson B. Tribby
Trooper Eric K. Chrisman
Sergeant David R. Gibbs
Trooper J. Cameron Ponder

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 7

Previous

Next

Related Articles

LIVE PD Episode Helps Prevent Crime In This Store

Dec 21, 2019

Washington Deputy Killed Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Dec 21, 2019

San Antonio Officer Killed Breaking Up Fight at IHOP

Dec 21, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!