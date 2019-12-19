Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to 16 years

by | Dec 19, 2019 | News

Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to 16 years

An Iowa man who was found guilty of lighting a local church’s LGBTQ flag on fire was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison Wednesday.

Adolfo Martinez, 30, was found guilty last month of a hate crime, third-degree harassment and reckless use of fire after admitting to police in June that he stole a pride banner hanging outside the Ames United Church of Christ and set it on fire using lighter fluid about two blocks away outside the Dangerous Curves Gentleman’s Club according to the The Des Moines Register.

The conviction has some interesting legal complications.

In 1989 in Texas v. Johnson, the United States Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of a protester who had burned the American flag. The actions were considered “symbolic speech, political in nature, and could be expressed even at the expense of our national symbol” according to the majority opinion.

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 817

Previous

Related Articles

Houston officer

Houston police officer dies in wrong-way collision on Interstate

Dec 19, 2019

baby

Baby kidnapped from Chicago hospital in 1964 is found living in Michigan

Dec 19, 2019

Chicago gang members

Chicago gang members sentenced for killing 9-year-old son of rival gang member

Dec 19, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

Houston police officer dies in wrong-way collision on Interstate

Dec 19, 2019

HOUSTON – An officer of the Houston Police Department died in a head-on car collision on Interstate 10 near Sealy on Thursday morning. The woman identified as off-duty Officer ​Gizelle Solorio, 32, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma the wrong way in the westbound lane...

Baby kidnapped from Chicago hospital in 1964 is found living in Michigan

Dec 19, 2019

CHICAGO - A baby named Paul Fronczak who famously was kidnapped one day after he was born at a Chicago hospital in 1964 reportedly has been found living in rural Michigan under another identity. Paul Fronczak, according to WGN, only found out in recent months that he...

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!