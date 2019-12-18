Denver police detective shot interrupting Arvada robbery

ARVADA, Colo. – The Arvada Police Department is asking for help to locate a vehicle and suspect involved in a robbery and shooting Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at 80th Avenue and Kipling Street at the Circle K gas station.

An off-duty Denver detective was shot multiple times after the robbery. Police said his injuries were non-life threatening, KDVR reported.

Arvada police are looking for a white man, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet tall. Police say he was wearing a black ski mask, tan Carhart jacket and jeans.

@ArvadaPolice UPDATE, Pictures from the scene of the armed robbery and shooting at 8000 Kipling St. The pictures are of the suspect and vehicle. Please contact Police or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/6ZMb7TgPcI — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 18, 2019

Police say the suspect was driving a gold or silver Chevy Equinox with body damage. If you see it, call 911.

This is a developing story.