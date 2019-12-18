Denver police detective shot interrupting Arvada robbery

by | Dec 18, 2019 | Investigations, News, Officer Down

ARVADA, Colo. – The Arvada Police Department is asking for help to locate a vehicle and suspect involved in a robbery and shooting Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at 80th Avenue and Kipling Street at the Circle K gas station.

An off-duty Denver detective was shot multiple times after the robbery. Police said his injuries were non-life threatening, KDVR reported.

Arvada police are looking for a white man, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet tall. Police say he was wearing a black ski mask, tan Carhart jacket and jeans.

Police say the suspect was driving a gold or silver Chevy Equinox with body damage. If you see it, call 911.

This is a developing story.

 

