Wounded officer chases gunman until partners take up pursuit, engage in gun battle and capture suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville police officer was wounded Sunday afternoon by a suspected gunman who was later shot by police after they tracked him down in Canaan.

The Waterville officer, Timothy Hinton, was shot in both arms, reported NBC Boston. He was treated and released from Maine General in Waterville.

According to Maine State Police, Hinton had stopped a car along Route 201 around 1 p.m. after a shoplifting complaint from the Waterville Walmart. During that stop, police said Hinton was fired at while in his cruiser.

Despite being shot in both arms, a wounded Officer Hinton started the pursuit until partners could step in, which officers from several agencies did, according to the news release.

Officers from allied agencies were involved in the pursuit, which spanned along Routes 201 and 23 and ended on Route 2 in Canaan when several officers fired and wounded the suspect.

According to state police, several police cruisers involved in the chase were struck by gunfire from the suspect, which disabled a number of units.

That suspect is Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony, according to Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Murray-Burns was armed with an assault styled weapon, McCausland said.

At the conclusion of the chase, investigators said Murray-Burns was shot at by eight police officers. He was wounded multiple times and is currently being treated at Northern Lights EMMC in Bangor.

As is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident, reported WGME.

The eight officers involved in the shooting are also on routine paid administrative leave.

(Feature image: Screenshot WGME)

 

