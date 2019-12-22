Woman arrested in connection to the case of a missing Texas mother and infant daughter

AUSTIN, Texas – A woman has been arrested in connection to the case of a missing Texas mother and her infant daughter. Moreover, a close friend of the mom whose body was found dead after disappearing with her nearly 1-month old daughter unwittingly revealed details about the suspect connected in the case during a live podcast interview Thursday night.

Authorities confirmed Thursday that they had discovered a body in the trunk of a car parked outside a Houston-area home during the search for Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey. A newborn baby was also found alive and unharmed inside the home.

As police were zeroing in on a suspect — later identified by media as Magen Fieramusca — a close friend of Broussard was being interviewed live on the “Jay for Justice” crime podcast, where she reportedly revealed details about the long friendship between the two women.

The interview grew increasingly odd after Nolte explained that she had been talking to Fieramusca every day since the manhunt and that she, too, had recently given birth.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley confirmed that a person has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

Broussard’s fiance, Shane Carey, had called the police later that day after he was notified by his son’s school that Broussard never picked him up, Fox News reported.

Broussard’s body was positively identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science Friday, ruling her cause of death a homicide by strangulation.

No murder charges have been filed.