Washington Deputy Killed Responding To Domestic Violence Call

According to the Pierce County (WA) Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Cooper Dyseon was killed early today in a vehicle collision while responding to a domestic violence in progress. Here is their news release.

Early this morning our department, our community, and especially one of our families suffered an incredible loss. It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Cooper Dyson, PCSD #579, who was killed in a collision while on duty. Deputy Dyson died while rushing to aid his fellow deputies, who were being assaulted by a domestic violence suspect who was reportedly trying to access a firearm.

At 3:03 a.m. on Saturday December 21, 2019, Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a residence on 113th St. S. in Parkland. The 911 caller reported that a young child had been assaulted and there were multiple weapons inside the home. One minute after the two deputies arrived at the residence, they radioed that they were fighting with the suspect and needed priority backup. Deputy Dyson was the first deputy to respond to assist; as he was enroute the deputies on scene continued to report that the suspect was actively fighting them and they believed he was trying to access a shotgun in the house.

At 3:10 a.m. a passerby called 911 to report that a vehicle had crashed into a commercial building in the 1300 block of 112th St. E. The first units on scene reported that the involved vehicle was a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department patrol deputy, who has been identified as Deputy Cooper Dyson. Deputy Dyson was deceased at the scene. Deputy Cooper Dyson is 25 years old and has served with the Sheriff’s Department since 2018. He is married, has a 2 year old child, and his wife is pregnant with their second child. This is truly heartbreaking for their family and our department. Sheriff Paul Pastor: “This is a tremendously sad loss. Our Deputy was responding to help other Deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation. It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our Deputies face.” This loss is especially painful for our department, as today marks 10 years since Deputy Kent Mundell and Sergeant Nick Hausner were shot while responding to a domestic violence incident near Eatonville. Deputy Mundell died 7 days later from his wounds. This is the first motor vehicle collision death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy since 1941.