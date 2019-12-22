Virginia State Police handle chaotic 63 car pileup

by | Dec 22, 2019 | Investigations, News, Vehicle Ops

Virginia State Police handle chaotic 63 car pileup

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police handled a chaotic 63 car pileup. As a result, both sides of Interstate 64 were shut down Sunday morning after the vehicular mess spread across all lanes of traffic.

The massive chain of collisions occurred sometime after 7:50 a.m. near the Camp Peary Exit, 13 NEWSNOW reported.

35 vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 64 in York County

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said a total of 35 people were taken to the hospital. Two of the people who were hurt had critical, life-threatening injuries.

Riverside Regional Medical Center is treating 24 patients, spokesman Peter Glagola said.

One patient has serious injuries, five moderate injuries, and 18 minor injuries.

State police said fog and ice on the Queens Creek bridge were factors in the crash.

Virginia State Police

A massive 63 car pileup occurred on Interstate 64 Sunday morning. (Virginia State Police)

VSP troopers are on scene and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is also assisting and directing traffic.

TRENDING POLICE STORIES IN THE NEWS:

VDOT said police and deputies were detouring traffic off the interstate to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242).

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 1,327

Previous

Next

Related Articles

missing Texas mother

Woman arrested in connection to the case of a missing Texas mother and infant daughter

Dec 22, 2019

San Antonio

Police arrest second suspect in death of officer outside San Antonio IHOP

Dec 22, 2019

North Carolina man

North Carolina man accused of fatally poisoning wife to collect life insurance money

Dec 21, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!