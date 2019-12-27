Tulsa Police Arrest Man That Shot 1 Year Old Baby

Tulsa Police on Friday arrested a man accused of shooting an infant.

Javontay Jones was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill about 18 hours after he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle, striking a 1-year-old child in the head, and fled.

Jones had encountered his ex-girlfriend who was with a her new boyfriend. As Jones approached, the mother asked him not to shoot her because her baby was in the car.

Jones began shooting into the car, striking the one year old child that was sitting in a child seat.

That child’s mother rushed the infant to a nearby urgent care facility and the baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The baby was expected to survive.

Photo Courtesy: Tulsa County Jail

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

