Texas troopers, citizens narrowly avoid death as tractor-trailer bursts through traffic pileup

by | Dec 28, 2019 | News

Texas troopers, citizens narrowly avoid death as tractor-trailer bursts through traffic pileup

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – A Texas TV station news cameraman recorded a harrowing crash involving a tractor-trailer as he was shooting a live shot from the fog-shrouded scene.

Caleb Holder was filming a pileup on Highway 84 in Lubbock County Friday afternoon for KCBD-TV when the tractor-trailer came crashing into the picture after it jackknifed and rolled on its side.

The careening truck struck a Texas trooper and pinned a man in a pickup, sending both to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I couldn’t remember if I was recording at the time or how the camera was framed. I just saw that trailer coming and knew I had to run away from it,” Holder said.

Holder’s video shows the trooper running from the truck. Then he tripped.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and rolled over as it crashed into a pileup on Highway 84 in Lubbock County, Texas.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and rolled over as it crashed into a pileup on Highway 84 in Lubbock County, Texas. (Lubbock County Emergency Management)

 

“As I was running away, I remember looking back and seeing the trooper also running, and then I could see that he had fallen down and that the trailer was coming really close to him,” Holder said.

The station reported that there were five separate crashes at the scene involving four tractor-trailers and four other vehicles. The crashes were blamed on heavy fog.

“Eastbound 84 towards Post is completely shut down until further notice,” Slaton police said on Facebook after the pileup. “Very heavy fog. Reported 20 feet visibility all the way to Post, Tx.”

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 854

Previous

Next

Related Articles

New York State law

New York state law allows fatal hit-and-run suspect to be released under bail reform guidelines

Dec 28, 2019

coffee

McDonald's Employee Writes 'F------ Pig' On Coffee Cup To Police Officer

Dec 28, 2019

NYPD Names First Black Chief of Detectives

Dec 28, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!