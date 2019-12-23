Several police departments make Christmas dream come true for boy who lost mother to homicide

by | Dec 23, 2019 | Family, News

Several police departments make Christmas dream come true for boy who lost mother to homicide

LEOMINSTER, Mass. – Several police departments partnered with Leominster Police over the weekend to visit a boy who recently lost his mother to a homicide, WKRG reported.

According to Massachusetts State Police, four-year-old JJ, who now lives with his grandparents, was given many gifts and got to spend time and hang out with all of the officers!

“We were happy to help make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster boy today. This little boy loves anything to do with police.”

– Orange Police Department
several police departments

JJ’s mother was the victim of a homicide. Several police departments were able to brighten his spirits by spending time with him. The boy loves anything related to law enforcement. (Massachusetts State Police)

Massachusetts State Police wrote about JJ’s visit to Leominster Barracks on Facebook, along with several photos to commemorate the day.

Special Christmas Visit for a Special Leominster Boy

 

Today, Trooper Ray Burton, who is assigned to the State Police – Leominster Barracks, joined Leominster Police with other local departments to visit a Leominster boy, JJ, who recently lost his mother to a homicide. JJ is now living with his grandparents and loves anything to do with the police.

 

JJ was given some special gifts and spent some time with all the officers.


Based upon the pictures, it looks like JJ enjoyed the day! Merry Christmas, young man! And to all the police officers who participated, job well done!

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 156

Previous

Next

Related Articles

New Mexico teen

New Mexico teen given 30 day sentence for murder

Dec 23, 2019

Off-Duty Dallas Officer Is Critical Following a Street Racing Collision

Dec 23, 2019

Georgia Man With Shovel Fatally Shot By Police

Dec 23, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

New Mexico teen given 30 day sentence for murder

Dec 23, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A New Mexico teen who allegedly fatally shot a man — and told him he deserved it — will serve just 30 days behind bars for murder, according to officials. Santiago Armijo, 17, is one of two teens involved in the murder of Larry DeSantiago, 25, at a...

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!