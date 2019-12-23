Several police departments make Christmas dream come true for boy who lost mother to homicide

LEOMINSTER, Mass. – Several police departments partnered with Leominster Police over the weekend to visit a boy who recently lost his mother to a homicide, WKRG reported.

According to Massachusetts State Police, four-year-old JJ, who now lives with his grandparents, was given many gifts and got to spend time and hang out with all of the officers!

“We were happy to help make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster boy today. This little boy loves anything to do with police.” – Orange Police Department

Massachusetts State Police wrote about JJ’s visit to Leominster Barracks on Facebook, along with several photos to commemorate the day.

Based upon the pictures, it looks like JJ enjoyed the day! Merry Christmas, young man! And to all the police officers who participated, job well done!