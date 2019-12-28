Popeye Lookalike Wanted For Theft In Tulsa

We don’t usually jump on these weird stories but when we saw the surveillance picture of a suspect out of Tulsa, we could not resist.

On Friday, Tulsa Police issued a photo on their Facebook Page of a suspect that took beer from a local convenient store.

“This individual is wanted for stealing adult beverages from area QuikTrip stores” according to the agency.

While the photo of the suspect was perplexing, the comments online were just too much.

Jokes aside, if you recognize him, the Tulsa Police Department asks you to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Everyone seems to have an opinion on this fellas doppelganger. If you are wondering what we think, you can watch the below video.