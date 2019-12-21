Police Service Dog Caught Stealing Toys From Santa Foundation

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/FranklinPolice

Members of the Franklin (MA) Police Department in Massachusetts caught their therapy dog, a Golden Retriever named Ben Franklin, red-pawed. The police suspected that something was going on when toys that they were collecting for children for the Santa Foundation were going missing. Then came the video proof:

We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should...1. Close the door to the classroomOr 2. Keep the toys elevated If not, a golden retriever will slowly hoard them throughout the day and bring them back to his lair. Thanks to Officer Cusson for capturing this larceny on camera.

Posted by Franklin Police Department on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

The agency posted the following on social media, warning their community about this criminal dog….

