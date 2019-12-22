Police arrest second suspect in death of officer outside San Antonio IHOP

SAN ANTONIO – Police continue to investigate the death of an off-duty San Antonio Independent School District officer who was run over Saturday outside a South Side IHOP.

Alfredo Martinez, 29, was booked on a capital murder charge Saturday night in the death of SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He was taken into custody by the SAPD Street Crimes Unit. Moreover, police are also questioning a 21-year-old man who is considered connected to the crime.

The suspected driver of the car was arrested earlier Saturday after witnesses saw him flee on foot, SAPD public information officer Douglas Greene said Saturday afternoon. Jorge Lopez, 23, was charged with capital murder.

Cliff Martinez, who was working as a security guard at the IHOP in the 700 block of Hot Wells Boulevard early Saturday, intervened in a fight in the parking lot, KSAT reported.

Detective Cliff Martinez was a 28-year veteran with SAISD.

Authorities say men assaulted the officer, got into a vehicle and ran him over on purpose. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jorge Lopez was transported to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning before he was arrested.

Cliff Martinez was a 28-year veteran with SAISD.