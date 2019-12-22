Police arrest second suspect in death of officer outside San Antonio IHOP

by | Dec 22, 2019 | Investigations, News, Officer Down

Police arrest second suspect in death of officer outside San Antonio IHOP

SAN ANTONIO – Police continue to investigate the death of an off-duty San Antonio Independent School District officer who was run over Saturday outside a South Side IHOP.

Alfredo Martinez, 29, was booked on a capital murder charge Saturday night in the death of SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He was taken into custody by the SAPD Street Crimes Unit. Moreover, police are also questioning a 21-year-old man who is considered connected to the crime.

The suspected driver of the car was arrested earlier Saturday after witnesses saw him flee on foot, SAPD public information officer Douglas Greene said Saturday afternoon. Jorge Lopez, 23, was charged with capital murder.

Cliff Martinez, who was working as a security guard at the IHOP in the 700 block of Hot Wells Boulevard early Saturday, intervened in a fight in the parking lot, KSAT reported.

SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez was a 28-year veteran with SAISD.

Detective Cliff Martinez was a 28-year veteran with SAISD.

Authorities say men assaulted the officer, got into a vehicle and ran him over on purpose. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jorge Lopez was transported to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning before he was arrested.

Cliff Martinez was a 28-year veteran with SAISD.

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 4

Previous

Related Articles

North Carolina man

North Carolina man accused of fatally poisoning wife to collect life insurance money

Dec 21, 2019

Kaepernick and Nike releasing shoe for kneeling

Dec 21, 2019

smoke shop owner

Smoke shop owner fatally shoots masked armed robbers

Dec 21, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

Unwind the War on Drugs! Really?

Dec 22, 2019

“It’s Finally Time to Unwind the War on Drugs in Illinois” – This was the title to an article in the Chicago Sun-Times, December 19, 2019, written by Kelly Cassidy, a Democratic State Representative from Illinois. She labeled those individuals arrested and convicted...

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!