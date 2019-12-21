New York Officer Kills Knife Wielding Suspect Inside Police Station

An officer shot and killed an attacker armed with a knife Saturday inside the Ithaca (NY) Police Department, police said.
The deadly shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m.
An officer was attacked by a person wielding a large knife inside the lobby of the police department’s headquarters.
The officer, who has not been identified, shot and killed the suspect.
The officer suffered minor injuries and is being treated a regional hospital.
