Man Named “pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord”, Charged With Attempted Murder

by | Dec 20, 2019 | News

Man Named “pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord”, Charged With Attempted Murder

Charges have been filed against a Minneapolis man in connection with a 42-year-old woman’s shooting in St. Cloud earlier this week.

According to CBS4, Officers responding to the scene found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries that were determined to be non-life threatening.

Police say two suspects fled the scene after the shooting, but were found about an hour after the shooting. Police said they saw the two men dumping a woman’s purse into a garbage receptacle.

SECONDS FOR SURVIVAL SEMINAR

The victim of the shooting was struck by multiple bullets. She told authorities that she had been shot by a man named “poo-Jee,” and that he had used a Remington 0.22-caliber rifle.

Ultimately, police identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old Jerome Demond James, of Minneapolis. In April, he had legally changed his name to pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord. He was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior assault conviction.

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 12

Previous

Related Articles

arrest

Arrest of couple wanted in Tennessee and Alabama leads to discovery of 3 bodies in Illinois

Dec 20, 2019

Fort Worth officer

Grand jury indicts Fort Worth officer for murder in shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson

Dec 20, 2019

Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested for making terroristic threats, fighting with police at local bar

Dec 20, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!