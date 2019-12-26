Help Arkansas Officer Critically Injured By Giving Now

Three days ago, we reported on the shooting of Bryant (AR) Officer Officer Samantha Hodgson.

Officer Hodgson responded to a suicidal subject call and upon her arrival, the suspect fired a shotgun though the door, hitting Hodgson in the face, shoulder and neck.

Samantha had surgery on Christmas Eve to address a detached retina and she also has a fractured skull and other injuries.

Samantha is expected to make a recovery but remains in ICU at this time.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Samantha routinely worked extra details to provide for her daughter.

This injury will place Officer Hodgson with a significant financial burden.

If you would like to help, please visit this link.

As you consider helping out a sister in Blue, we reached out to Major Travis Yates, who has been training law enforcement for close to two decades around the country.

“The injury to officer Hodgson is a sober reminder that no call is safe and in particular suicidal subject calls. While some want us to believe that we must be guardians of the most vulnerable, we can never let our guard down in these situations. A suicidal call can turn homicidal in a split second and officer safety should always take top priority,” Yates told us.

On behalf of the Law Officer Family, we wish Samantha a speedy recovery and we know that we will soon see this warrior back on duty.