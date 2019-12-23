Gunman opens fire at barbershop over ‘bad haircut’

KATY, Texas – A gunman opened fire on a worker at a Texas barbershop Saturday after an apparent argument over a teen’s haircut, police say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office tweeted Saturday that they were looking for the man who shot a male employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy.

Deputies are at a barber shop in the 23900 block of Franz Rd, where a male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled. The victim has been taken to the hospital. Condition unknown at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ukI2cmEAzO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the suspect’s 13-year-old son, who was initially at the barbershop without his father. However, the teen later returned with his dad and the haircut was “fixed” at no charge. However, the disgruntled man and the barber engaged in an argument afterward, which is when the suspect opened fire.

The accused shooter, described as a black male, left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Detective Wallace Wyatt told KHOU. “This disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.’”