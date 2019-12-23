Gunman opens fire at barbershop over ‘bad haircut’

by | Dec 23, 2019 | Investigations, News

Gunman opens fire at barbershop over ‘bad haircut’

KATY, Texas – A gunman opened fire on a worker at a Texas barbershop Saturday after an apparent argument over a teen’s haircut, police say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office tweeted Saturday that they were looking for the man who shot a male employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy.

Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the suspect’s 13-year-old son, who was initially at the barbershop without his father. However, the teen later returned with his dad and the haircut was “fixed” at no charge. However, the disgruntled man and the barber engaged in an argument afterward, which is when the suspect opened fire.

The accused shooter, described as a black male, left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Detective Wallace Wyatt told KHOU. “This disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.’”

 

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 105

Previous

Related Articles

wounded

Wounded officer chases gunman until partners take up pursuit, engage in gun battle and capture suspect

Dec 23, 2019

Michigan woman

Missing Michigan woman Adrienne Quintal, 47, found dead after 2-month search, family says

Dec 22, 2019

missing Texas mother

Woman arrested in connection to the case of a missing Texas mother and infant daughter

Dec 22, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!