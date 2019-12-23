Georgia Man With Shovel Fatally Shot By Police

A Georgia deputy has shot and killed a shovel-wielding man who hit him and threatened a store clerk.

Fox 24 reports that report that Denver Thompson, 26, was fatally shot at a convenience store Saturday night by a Carroll County deputy. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies responded earlier that night to a report that Thompson had threatened his mother and brother with a gun.

It says responding deputies arrived to find Thompson had already fled the scene.

A sheriff’s office investigator visited a nearby Circle K and saw Thompson threatening the clerk with the shovel. The subsequent confrontation ended in the shooting.