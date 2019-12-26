Des Moines Police Car Struck By Drive By Shooter

by | Dec 26, 2019 | News

Des Moines Police Car Struck By Drive By Shooter

A Des Moines police officer’s car was hit in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening.

According to KCCI,  police responded to the shooting near the intersection of 17th Street and University at approximately 10:30. Officials said they believe the stray bullet came from the area of 17th and Day streets and hit a patrol car occupied by two officers.

One officer in the vehicle sustained a minor hand injury from shattered glass.

Officials are still looking for the shooter.

Facebook Comments
Post Views: 467

Previous

Next

Related Articles

Joseph George

Dallas Officer Joseph George, Who Crashed Mustang In Suspected Street Race, Has Died

Dec 26, 2019

Presidential Candidate Bloomberg Allegedly Used Prisoners For Campaign Calls

Dec 26, 2019

Help Arkansas Officer Critically Injured By Giving Now

Dec 26, 2019

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

QUICK LINKS

Home

Get Registered

About Us

Contact Us

Events

LATEST POSTS

© 2019 SAFETAC Publishing, LLC

Privacy Policy

Terms Of Use

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Law Officer.

You have Successfully Subscribed!