Des Moines Police Car Struck By Drive By Shooter

A Des Moines police officer’s car was hit in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening.
According to KCCI, police responded to the shooting near the intersection of 17th Street and University at approximately 10:30. Officials said they believe the stray bullet came from the area of 17th and Day streets and hit a patrol car occupied by two officers.
One officer in the vehicle sustained a minor hand injury from shattered glass.
Officials are still looking for the shooter.
