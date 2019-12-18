Border Patrol K9 Bulder shot and killed during search warrant

EL PASO, Texas — Border Patrol K9 Bulder was shot and killed while trying to detain a suspect during the execution of a search warrant, authorities said.

Bulder, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot to death by the 62-year-old suspect while executing a search warrant on Tuesday. During the incident, agents shot back and killed the suspect, ABC 7 reported.

Bulder had been with Border Patrol’s tactical unit for about a year. He is the sixth police K9 shot and killed by hostile gunfire in the line of duty this year.

According to Border Patrol, Bulder will be given a burial with full honors.

.@CBPWestTexas, your partners at @FBIElPaso mourn along with you at the loss of K-9 Agent Bulder. He was killed in the line of duty today while executing federal warrants. #NeverForget Picture by US Border Special Operations Group pic.twitter.com/7hXxyPZ2bO — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) December 18, 2019