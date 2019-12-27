Tempe police officer tells her trying story of recovery after being shot three times

by | Dec 27, 2019 | Family, Officer Down, War Stories

Tempe police officer tells her trying story of recovery after being shot three times

Shot three times in the line of duty in October 2018, listen to my friend, college classmate, and Tempe Police Officer Lindsay McCall Long tell her story and some of the aftermath. I’m so proud of her and grateful for her second chance.

Inside Crime wrote:

On October 29, 2018, Officer Lindsay McCall Long and her partner were serving an order of protection when they were attacked by a gunman. This wife and mother of two candidly reveals the details of what happened that day and how her family has helped her survive.

– Jonathan Parker

 

 

