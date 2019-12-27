Tempe police officer tells her trying story of recovery after being shot three times

Shot three times in the line of duty in October 2018, listen to my friend, college classmate, and Tempe Police Officer Lindsay McCall Long tell her story and some of the aftermath. I’m so proud of her and grateful for her second chance.
Inside Crime wrote:
On October 29, 2018, Officer Lindsay McCall Long and her partner were serving an order of protection when they were attacked by a gunman. This wife and mother of two candidly reveals the details of what happened that day and how her family has helped her survive.
– Jonathan Parker
Jonathan Parker is a professional communicator, trainer, podcaster, and pastor who is passionate about serving law enforcement officers and their families.
Jonathan was raised in Savannah, GA, and after earning a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, he moved to Cleveland, TN to complete his graduate studies. He graduated from the Pentecostal Theological Seminary in 2006 with a Master of Divinity.
Jonathan began working with the Chattanooga Police Department in 2007, and has served on Patrol, as a School Resource Officer in an inner-city high school, and as an adjunct training instructor for multiple agencies. He was twice named “Officer of the Year” for the Chattanooga Police Department, received two life-saving medals – one of those for performing CPR on his wife Meredith who was clinically dead for over 15 minutes after suffering a massive heart attack eight (8) days after the birth of their daughter, and he also received the Tennessee Governor’s Homeland Security Award from former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredeson.
Jonathan is the host of the “Watch Your Six” podcast, which serves law enforcement and first responder families by providing practical resources in six critical areas to help them successfully navigate life and their career.
Jonathan, Meredith, and their daughter Olivia are the founding Pastors of Cop Church Chattanooga, a worship gathering for law enforcement families that launched in February 2015.
Jonathan can be reached via his website at www.JonathanOParker.com or www.CopChurch.com.