6 In 6 Days

The last week has been one of the most brutal week’s I ever experienced as a law enforcement officer. Every day we received word that a police officer had been shot or killed….Every day of the week.

Six line of duty deaths in the last six days and within days or hours of this writing, we will in all likelihood add more to the list of almost 24,000 police officers killed in the United States for simply doing their job.

This war on cops in America has far surpassed military casualties from the war in Afghanistan in the same time frame and in the last five years American law enforcement is approaching 1000 line of duty deaths.

Where is the outrage?

Where are the stories from the media and where are the demands to turn this violence against law enforcement into action against the violent thugs that are wrecking havoc in our communities?

We do know that there is very little national coverage on these murders but consider the amount of media attention that occurs with a police use of force incident, which in the vast majority of the time is legally justified.

From the Great Lie of Ferguson, to the justified shooting of Alton Sterling, law enforcement is continually attacked for simply doing their job.

This hatred and evil against law enforcement is nothing new. We saw numerous terrorist groups post Vietnam assassinating law enforcement but today, it’s different.

While it is true that we still see organized hatred, such as the killing of a police officer last week in Jersey City from individuals that were a part of a radical sect in the black Hebrew Israelite Movement, what we are seeing in general, are not terrorist groups attacking law enforcement but individual terrorists.

These domestic terrorists are being radicalized to hate and kill law enforcement.

And that radicalization is occurring right now on a news channel or social media platform as you are reading this.

A few years ago, the FBI released a study called “The Assailant Study: Mindset & Behaviors”.

In this study of cop killers, the FBI states that almost one-third of them expressed the desire online to kill a police officer prior to the attack and that those individuals were indoctrinated in the news media and online “to believe that killing a cop would be their way to get justice” for what they believed was a corrupt profession that was murdering innocent civilians.

We know that there were assailants this week that did the exact same thing.

So where do we go from here? I do not anticipate the media will ever change and social media will remain an outlet for the worst in our society to express their beliefs and expose their hatred heart so what remains is what we will we do about it?

First, we must know this information in order to prepare for the evil that lies in wait. For the last few years, I have been speaking about this FBI study to thousand of officers that have taken our survival courses and I have been amazed at how few have even heard of it.

Our leaders must do more to educate our men and women behind the badge and that education needs to involve the training that they need to survive. I am constantly told by law enforcement that they are not getting adequate training. The time for the non-sense and politically correct check the box training to impress the mayor must end. If you don’t believe me, you may want to review the names of the fallen this last week.

Secondly, officers in America are still not given the equipment and resources they need to do their job as safely as possible. From ballistic vests to shields to helmets to safe vehicles, it is atrocious at how very little they are being given. I know we have communities that are demanding a softer look and de-escalation at all costs but the cost has been too great. We must support law enforcement enough to give them what they need to go home at night.

Finally, we must stop letting others tell our story. Currently, the General Social Survey says that 10% of the population doesn’t agree with law enforcement ever using force, even when they are being attacked…..Yes you read that correct….There is a portion of our society that wants law enforcement to die without ever being able to defend themselves. How sick and demented is that?

That is up from just 1% in 1990.

The reason for this is simple. We have permitted a corrupt media that makes money off of lies and deception to tell our story and that must end. Law enforcement leaders must tell their own story and they must tell this truth quickly, immediately after an incident and if they don’t, rest assured, someone else will and it will be a lie and it is that lie, according to the FBI, that is literally killing us.