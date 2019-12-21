Courageous Leadership: Interview With LAPD Lt. Anthony Espinoza

On today’s episode of “Courageous Today”, Major Travis Yates interviews Lt. Anthony Espinoza, with the Los Angeles Police Department. Lt. Espinoza talks about the challenges in working in the 3rd largest agency in America along with the leadership initiatives that the agency is conducting.

