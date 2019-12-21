Courageous Leadership: Interview With LAPD Lt. Anthony Espinoza

by | Dec 20, 2019 | Courage Today, Courageous Leadership, Video

Courageous Leadership: Interview With LAPD Lt. Anthony Espinoza

On today’s episode of “Courageous Today”, Major Travis Yates interviews Lt. Anthony Espinoza, with the Los Angeles Police Department. Lt. Espinoza talks about the challenges in working in the 3rd largest agency in America along with the leadership initiatives that the agency is conducting.

This episode is sponsored by Liberty University. Find out how you can receive a 25% discount on tuition at: www.luonline.com/lawofficer 

 

 

Travis Yates is the CEO of the Courageous Leadership Institute and the author of “The Courageous Police Leader: A Survival Guide for Combating Cowards, Chaos & Lies.”

You can get the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Courageous-Pol

Find out more about Courageous Leadership including training opportunities at www.StopCowards.com

The Courageous Leadership Institute is empowering law enforcement leaders across the globe to succeed. Find out more at: www.courageousleader.org

The Law Officer brand began in 2005 and is the industry leader in law enforcement news and original content. Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer more than just a publishing company—but a true advocate for the profession.

LATEST POSTS

